Henry Snell III Henry C. Snell III, "Hammering Hank", 65, of Madison, Illinois passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born June 20, 1955 in Granite City, a son of the late Deborah L. (Fudge) Snell and the late Henry C. Snell Jr. He retired from Division of Homeland Security in Clay City, Clay County, State of Illinois after 28 years of dedicated service in Civil Defense . The United States Army veteran proudly served his country as a supply clerk. He was also the former owner of Snell Contracting in Flora, Illinois. He was a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 204 in Madison where he had served as a past officer and historian. Henry also was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 307 in Pontoon Beach, member of the Masonic Lodge #51 in Flora, Mississippi Club in St. Louis for 32 years and Odd Fellows Lodge #87 in Granite City and past member of the Elks, Moose and Eagles Lodge in Flora. He also enjoyed his days of hunting and fishing and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Becky and David Moore of Granite City, Cynthia Moon of Lima, Ohio, Theresa Snell of Cottage Hills; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Chad "C.J." Moon Jr., Cayla Moon and Christopher Moon; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Timothy and Shawn Snell I. of Edwardsville and William Henry and Judy Snell of Pacific, Missouri; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and James Craig of Edwardsville and JoAnn and Dale Stephens of Granite City; sister-in-law, Mary Snell of Moline; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry E. Snell. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
Service: In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Thursday, July 23, 2020 with Reverend Sam Hart officiating. You may view the funeral service on livestream at www.irwinchapel.com
. Private burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, July 24, 2020.