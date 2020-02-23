|
|
Henry Van Hoose Jr. Henry Daniel Van Hoose, Jr., age 54, of Gilbert, AZ, born September 22, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL, died on February 14, 2020, at his home. Dan was a beloved Father, Son, Brother and Uncle, and friend to everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his father Henry Daniel Van Hoose, Sr. Dan is survived by is daughters Abigail Rose Van Hoose of Littleton, CO and Grace Van Hoose of Mesa, AZ, his mother, Jeanne Van Hoose, sisters Denise (Eric) Wellinghoff, Babs (Kevin) Dunaway, and Kelli (Craig) Black, and a brother Brad Van Hoose and his nieces and nephews that he adored, all in Illinois. Dan is also survived by his special Great Aunt, Betty Burrelsman. Dan coached his girls' soccer and softball teams, volunteered at their school and loved working in the school drop off line. His girls were his world. Dan was a food enthusiast and could often be heard saying "sapphire" when he found a new favorite. Dan was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during Operation Desert Storm. He was generous and loving to friends, family and strangers, he worked with local Veterans and senior organizations and it gave him great happiness. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8th at the Collinsville Senior Center located at 420 E. Main Street, Collinsville, IL 62234, from 1:00-4:00pm.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020