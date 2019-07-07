Henry Vernon Wicker Henry Wicker, 89, of Cahokia, Illinois, born January 14, 1930 in Adamsville, Tennessee, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Henry was a retired truck driver from Consolidated Freightways in St. Louis, MO. He was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL and Teamsters Local 600, St. Louis, MO. He loved his many cats and his dog Lucky. He was preceded in death by his wife, Willa Dean Wicker, nee Winstead; his parents, James Henry and Effie Nola Wicker; six brothers; and seven sisters. Surviving are his children, Linda (Greg) Barrett of Springfield, IL and David (Linda) Wicker of Cahokia, IL; a brother, Ronnie (Barb) Wicker of St. Louis, MO; six grandchildren, Caitlyn (Zack) Patton of Springfield, IL, Jake Barrett of Troy, IL, Jessica Wicker of Ohio, Chris (Sara) Wicker of San Francisco, CA, Jon Wicker of Ohio, and Haley Wicker of New Minden, IL; a great granddaughter, Paetyn Lewis (and another on the way). She was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Jerome Lane Baptist Church, Cahokia, IL. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019,at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral: services will immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Richard Elam officiating. Burial Will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 7, 2019