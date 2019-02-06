Home

Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Arnold, MO
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Arnold, MO
Herbert Crow Obituary
Herbert Crow Herbert Crow, 92, of Imperial, MO, entered into rest, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Gertrude Crow (nee Voellinger) for over 73 years; loving father of 4 ; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 11; Our dear son and friend. In lieu of flowers donations to Epworth Children' s Home or Harbor Church of Barnhart greatly appreciated. Visitation: Will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, February 8, from 4 until 8 p.m. Service: A Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Then taken to New Hope United Methodist Church (Arnold) Saturday, February 9, 2019 for visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery (Fairview Hgts., IL). KUTIS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2019
