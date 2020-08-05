Herbert Niemietz

1/2
Herbert "Herb" Niemietz, CMSgt, USAF, Retired. Herbert "Herb" Niemietz, 88, of O'Fallon, Ill., born in Beuthen, Germany died on Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020 at home with family. Chief Master Sergeant Niemietz retired after 30 years in the Air Force. During his career he served in various positions of responsibility at both stateside and overseas Air Force bases. Subsequently he worked for 10 years for the department of the Army in St. Louis, Mo. He also volunteered at the base refill pharmacy. Herb immigrated to the United States from Nuremberg, Germany in August 1953. Prior to his enlistment, he lived in Maybrook, N.Y. and Manhattan, New York City. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joy Avery-Niemietz; three daughters, Karen L. (Dennis) Gerstner of Louisville, Ky., Susan R. (Paul) Garber of Chicago, Ill., Heidi M. (Brian) Fitzgerald of Las Vegas, Nev.; six grandchildren, Brandon Gerstner, Adam Gerstner, Kristen Gerstner-Miller, Paul Garber, Elizabeth Garber-Kopil, and Zachary Fitzgerald; four great grandchildren, Camden Race Miller, Saylor Miller, Charlotte "Charlie" Gerstner and Elliott "Ellie" Gerstner and many nieces and nephews in Nuremberg and Aschaffenburg, Germany. He was classified 1A for the draft, working and living in New York City, while waiting for his number to be called. He heard the Air Force television advertisement, "Join the Air Force, get an education, see the world". It made an impact on him. He went to Times Square where recruiters from all branches of the Armed Forces were stationed. He chose the Air Force. After basic training and waiting for his tech school assignment, he was selected and shipped to the Air University at Maxwell, AFB, Ala. To improve his English, he chose a personnel career field. With the assistance of his barracks buddies, he took and passed the GED test and matriculated at the University of Alabama Montgomery campus. His first assignment was to Goose Bay Air Base, Newfoundland where he met his wife, Joy. He served two assignments overseas and continued his education with the University of Maryland, eventually receiving his BA degree in management from Parks University, Kansas City, Mo. During his recreational time, he loved to play golf with his buddies, sons-in-law and grandsons. He "holed out in one" twice at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Memorials may be made to the charity of choice. Condolences may be expressed on-line at www.wfh-ofallon.com At his request, his remains will be cremated and a private family ceremony will be held on August 14, 2020, with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
