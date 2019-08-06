Home

Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
(618) 233-7200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Herschel Duckworth


1924 - 2019
Herschel Duckworth Obituary
Herschel E. Duckworth Herschel Eugene Duckworth, 94, of Fairview Heights, passed away August 3, 2019, at Morningside Assisted Living Center in Shiloh. He was the husband of Norma Lee, nee Boyer, Duckworth, who preceded him in death. Herschel was born November 13, 1924, in Akin, Ill. a son of William H. and Arvada Duckworth. Besides his parents and wife, Herschel was preceded in death by a brother Kermit and sister-in-law Pansy Duckworth. He is survived by his children, Gary (Jane Scott) Duckworth, Deborah (Garry) Langford, Janet (Rusty) Wessel, Lisa (Greg) Dillow and Donna Hazlette; grandchildren Julie Langford, Todd (Candice) Langford, Brandon (Anna Gruber) Belt, Brian Belt, Matthew, Jacob and Jeff Dillow and Michael (Larrah) Duckworth; great-grandchildren Rae Ann and Kailynn Langford, Hanna and Taylor Langford, Collin Duckworth and Mackenzie Belt. Herschel served in World War II in Italy under General Patton's 5th Army. Transferred from the Army and served from 1945-46 in the USAF. He married his wife Norma Lee Boyer August 6, 1944. After the war he worked for Swift & Company and Meyer Oldsmobile. He also helped build the Melvin Price Center. Visitation: will be from10 am - 12 pm, Tuesday, August 6, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Funeral: service will be held at 12 pm. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
