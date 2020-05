Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Herta's life story with friends and family

Share Herta's life story with friends and family

JOHNSON- Herta Thea Anna Johnson, 88, of East Alton, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020at her residence. She was born on November 2, 1931 in Eisenach, Germany. A private celebration of life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store