Hilary D. "Bingo" Jablonski Hilary D. "Bingo" Jablonski, age 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Fairmont City, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence in Glen Carbon, Illinois. He was born on April 13, 1930 in Fairmont City, the son of the late Joseph F. Jablonski, Sr. and Mary Jablonski nee Skiera. He was preceded in death by special friend Billie Jean Sturgis, his brothers Henry Jablonski, Leonard "Lenny"Jablonski, Joseph "Jabby" Jablonski, Jr., Jerry "Jitter" Jablonski, sisters Regina Roberts, Mildred Dobkowski, Florence Ruder, and brothers-in-law Bob Roberts, Joe Ruder, Ted Dobkowski and sister-in-law Pauline Jablonski. He is survived by his nieces Dianne (Miles) Patterson of St. Louis, Missouri, Jeanne (Mike) Kish of Columbia, Illinois, Nancy (Rick) Ballew of Granite City, Illinois; nephews Jim (Lynn) Ruder of St. Louis, Missouri, Rick (Kathy) Ruder of Louisville, Kentucky, John Jablonski of St. Louis, Missouri, Tim (Sheri) Jablonski of Maryville, Illinois, David (Mary) Dobkowski of St. Louis, Missouri; great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends. Bingo was a proud graduate of Holy Rosary Catholic School in Fairmont City in 1934 and Central Catholic High School, in East St. Louis, Illinois, Class of 1938. He was very proud of his Polish ancestry and an avid Cardinal fan so "Opening Day for the Cardinals" is a fitting day to celebrate his life. Bingo spent 24 months on active duty during the Korean War from 1951-1953, achieving the rank of corporal while serving 9 months on the front lines and 4 months "on the block" as a member of the 25th Division of the United States Army. Bingo retired after 30 years with the United States Postal Service. He began his career in the East St. Louis Post Office and retired as Postmaster of Glen Carbon, having also served as Postmaster of Pinckneyville, Illinois. He was a life member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 961 in Fairmont City, Past Commander of 40 and 8, Past Commander of District 22 and State Level Sgt. at Arms. He was faithfully committed to his Church and his country. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Parish, 2716 N. 42nd St. Fairmont City, Illinois 62201, St. Cecilia Parish,155 N. Main St., Glen Carbon, Illinois, 62034, Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activity Center, 411 Palmer Rd., Columbia, Illinois 62236, or in the form of Masses. Visitation for Bingo will start at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 Covid restrictions in place at Holy Rosary Church, 2716 N. 42nd St., Fairmont City, Illinois 62201 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Fr. Harold Fischer, O.M.I. presiding. Interment: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. The family would like to thank the First Responders of Glen Carbon, Coroner of Madison County Illinois, Kassly Mortuary, Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Ben Maliszewski, Fr. Harold Fischer, OMI, of Holy Rosary Parish, and his current home parish of St. Cecilia in Glen Carbon. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store