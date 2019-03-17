Holli R. Bolinski Sgt. Holli Bolinski, United States Army, age 37, of Pinckneyville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 while serving her country in Kuwait. Holli was born on September 2, 1981 in Pinckneyville, IL, a daughter of Janie (Lee) Sroka-Meier. She married Robert M. Bolinski on November 4, 2017 in St. Bruno Catholic Church, Pinckneyville, IL and he survives. Holli was a sergeant in the United States Army, 657th Transportation Company, 419th Transportation Batallion, 103rd Sustainment Command, Mt. Vernon, IL, where she worked as a unit administrator. She was a loving wife and mother and was always on the go. Holli loved crocheting, being outdoors, cutting the grass, cleaning her cars and gardening (especially her roses). She was a member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, Pinckneyville, IL. Survivors include her husband, Robert M. Bolinski of Pinckneyville, IL; her five children, Kendal Woodside, Kamden Woodside, Bryson Shearer, Hayden Shearer and Eva Shearer; her mother, Janie (Richard) Meier of Fort Myers, FL; her father-in-law, Robert J. Bolinski of Pinckneyville, IL; her maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Kitten Lee of Tamaroa, IL; her siblings, Graci (Eric) Crawley of Pinckneyville, IL, James (Abby) Sroka of DuQuoin, IL and Mendi Sroka (Josh Compton) of Pinckneyville, IL; her sister-in-law, Jayette (Chris) Miller of Springfield, IL; her brother-in-law, Jake (Rebecca) Bolinski of Pinckneyville, IL; eight nieces and nephews, Matthew and Henry Miller, Ian and Kalen Crawley, Lincoln Sroka, Cruz Abel, and Litian and Faith Compton; special friends, Amy and Matt Fraembs, Wendy and Sean Rick, and Sgt. Sami Gorman; and numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed by all of her friends and military family of the 657th. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Virginia Sroka. Memorials may be made to the Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski Scholarship Fund, St. Bruno Catholic Cemetery or the Catholic Daughters of America. Visitation: Will be held at St. Bruno Catholic Church, Pinckneyville, IL on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. The Rosary will be recited at the church on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Service: A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bruno Catholic Church, Pinckneyville, IL on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Augustine Ibezimako, Father Jim Nall and Father John Iffert officiating. Interment will be held in St. Bruno Catholic Cemetery, Pinckneyville, IL. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Presswood-Daffron American Legion Post #2504 and the United States Army. For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com. Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, IL has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019