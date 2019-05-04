Holly Ruff Holly Watkins Ruff passed away January 3, 2019. Holly was born in Jackson, Mississippi on January 16, 1967 to Rowena McClinton and James Edward Ruff II. Holly graduated from Jackson Prep in 1985. In 1989 Holly graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill with a B.A. degree in English literature. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority. In her pre-teen and teenage years, Holly was nationally known as an accomplished tennis player in both singles and doubles. After graduating from Chapel Hill, Holly continued her tennis career as a tennis teacher at the San Francisco Racquet Club, and later as an instructor at Portland (Oregon) State Community College. Over the course of her life Holly taught legions of beginning tennis players of all ages. While living in Illinois, she took her teaching skills to elementary schools in Madison and St. Clair counties, where she served as a paraprofessional. In the summers, she volunteered in a summer literacy program, "Homework to Hoops," at St. John's United Church of Christ, Collinsville. Holly was also an accomplished artist and held art shows in Portland, Mississippi, and Edwardsville. She took as inspiration for her themes favorite poetry and passages of literature, as well as images from the natural world. Holly is survived by her mother, Rowena McClinton of Edwardsville, IL, sisters Rowena York Ruff of Lexington, KY and Kathryn Ruff Hildreth (Thomas) of Hollis. Her late father, James Edward Ruff, II, MD, predeceased her in September of 2016. Service: A Celebration of Life service was held for Holly, Monday, March 18 at Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church, Jackson. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Call for Help, 9400 Lebanon Road, East St. Louis, IL 62203, a nonprofit organization that offers support programs to help individuals achieve their maximum potential.

