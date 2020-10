Or Copy this URL to Share

TOMERLIN - Holly Mae Tomerlin, age 73, of Godfrey, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born December 28, 1946. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf.



