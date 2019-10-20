|
Holly Warren Holly E. Warren, nee, Miller, age 67, of Belleville, formerly of Albers, IL born on May 7, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Earline Miller, nee Nabb; and her brother, Timothy Miller. Holly is survived by her children, Ronnie Lindley of Ft. Wayne, IN, Laura (Richie) Richie of Cleveland, TX and George (Bobbi) Warren, III of Swansea, IL; four grandchildren, Cassaundra Edgar, Jake Warren, Ashlyn Richie and Ethan Richie; former husband, George Warren, Jr; and her brother, Paul (Patty) Miller of Trenton, IL. She is also survived by her loving nephews. Memorials may be sent to Chestnut Health Systems. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Holly's wishes were to have her body donation to Washington University School of Medicine. Service: A private celebration of Holly's life will be held at a later date with her family.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019