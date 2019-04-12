Home

Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Homer Woodrow Beard Homer Woodrow Beard, 92, of Kirkwood, MO, formerly of Cahokia, IL, born April 27, 1926 in Cunningham, KY, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Saint Agnes Home in Kirkwood, MO. Homer was retired from BiState Development Agency in St. Louis, MO after 45 years as a mechanic. He was a proud World War II U.S. Navy veteran. He had served on the Camp Jackson Volunteer Fire Dept. for 15 years, 11 years as an Assistant Chief. He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, nee Waller, Beard; his parents, Burrice and Fannie, nee Helton, Beard; and a sister, Georgie Martin. Surviving are his son, Dennis (Teresa) Beard; his grandchildren, Jenna Holt and Edward Burch; his great grandson, Taylor Holt; and three sisters, Betty Pearson, Martha Hitchens, and Lou Oliver. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Saint Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood, MO 63122. Service: Friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Elizabeth Sausele officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
