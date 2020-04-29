Homer Etling
1929 - 2020
Homer Etling Homer E. Etling, 91, of Millstadt, IL, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020, in Red Bud, IL. He was born March 7, 1929, in Millstadt, IL. He is survived by his daughters Susan (Larry) Garland and Gwen (Glen) Wessel; grandchildren Sarah (Joshua) D'Atri, Adrienne (Nathan) Polite, and Amanda (Michael) Pabody; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Etling (nee Krick); grandson Joshua Garland; parents Walter & Amanda (nee Koch) Etling; and sister Helma Etling. Homer was a former member of Millstadt Fire - where he was President for 20 years, one of the founders of Millstadt Ambulance service, Modern Woodman, Floraville Grange, St. Clair County Soil Conservation, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, and St. Paul UCC - Floraville where he served on the church council as President, Secretary, and Treasurer. He dearly loved his family and pets, enjoyed his farm and equipment, farmed all of his life, worked part time for the Millstadt Township highway department, and a devout Republican As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC - Floraville or Modern Woodman At Homer's request there will be no services. Quernheim Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020.
