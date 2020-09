HENKE- Homer Robert Henke, 84, of Moro, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Greystone Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions and Covid-19, the family has elected to have private funeral service at St John's U.C.C. in Midway, with Pastor Lori Schafer will officiate, and burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Midway.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store