Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
Hope Campos Obituary
Hope Campos Hope Alexis Campos 14 of Columbia, IL., born on April 28, 2005 in Creve Coeur, MO., passed on January 9, 2020 at Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Hope was a freshman at Columbia High School where she was involved in the Band, Color guard, choir. She loved drawing and singing. Preceded in death by her paternal grandfather. Surviving are her mother Holly J. Catanzaro of Columbia, IL. her father Juan Luis Campos-Angeles of Mexico, her siblings Michael (Ashley) Craig of Mascoutah, IL., Amira Jazmin Campos of Columbia, IL. Maternal grandparents Roger (Theresa) Catanzaro of Columbia, IL., and paternal Grandmother Feliciana. Great grandmother Margaret Catanzaro of Columbia, IL. Hope was a aunt, cousin and friend to many. Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com Service: A memorial services will be held on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry RD. Columbia, IL. Services will begin at 4:00 pm with Pastor Duane Willeford officiating. Private cremation was held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020
