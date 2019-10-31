|
Houston Vineyard Houston D. Vineyard, 94, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away at his residence on October 27, 2019. Houston was born on January 30, 1925 in West Frankfort, IL to the late Edd and Jewell (nee Daly) Vineyard. He was raised Seventh Day Adventist and was the son of a coal miner. He married his beloved wife, Francis (Moake), on February 19, 1946, exactly one year after the beginning of the Battle of Iwo Jima. He left high school early to join the Marine Corps on May 4, 1943 where he rose to the rank of corporal in the 4th Marine Division. His battles included Iwo Jima, Kwajalein Atoll, Siapan and Tinian. He was a workaholic and a family man who enjoyed fishing and camping. He always believed in the Marine Corps creed, "Once A Marine, always a Marine." He received his diploma later in life through the Government Diploma for Veterans Program. In 2013, he was also flown to Washington DC on the Honor Flights Program. His most special life achievements, in addition to serving with the 4th Marine Division in WWII, also included having served two years in the Army and two years in the Merchant Marines. Houston retired from Fred Weber Inc., where he was a heavy equipment mechanic. His memberships included, The Marine Corps League, Masonic Lodge 0504, Operating Engineers Local 513, Post 805 in O'Fallon, IL and the American Legion Post 0058 in Belleville, IL. Those left to cherish his memories are sons, George (Kristine) Vineyard, Bill (Wendy) Vineyard and Alan (Cheri) Vineyard; sister, Carmen L (nee Vineyard) MacGregor; brother, Richard A. Vineyard; grandchildren, Nathan (Tricia) Vineyard, Shawna (Brian) Reed, Noah (Christy) Vineyard, Leslie (Emmerick) Neitzer, Vanessa (Kayte) Vineyard Elbert, Adrienne Vineyard, Zack Tipton, Ryan Tipton, Dani Dinges, Jessica Vineyard, Dana Vineyard, Glenn (Robin) Cole, Wyatt Vineyard, Amelia (Geoff) Vineyard Burris; 19 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Houston was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Jewell Vineyard; wife, Francis Ann (nee Moake) Vineyard; daughter, Sheila K. Vineyard; son, Harold K. Vineyard; sister, Etoile M. (nee Vineyard) Smitke; brothers, Jean E. Vineyard, Clyde A. Vineyard and Frank J. Vineyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 0058. Visitation: Visitation will be held at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W, Belleville, IL, 62223 from 2 to 4 PM on Saturday November 2, 2019. Funeral: Cremation will be followed by burial at a later date. Burial will be at Boner Cemetery in West Frankfort, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019