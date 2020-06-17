Howard Butler
Howard Butler Howard R. Butler, 76, of Waterloo, IL, born Wednesday, November 7, 1943 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence. Howard worked as a Chemical Worker for Mallinckrodt. He was a member of the St. Clair County Anglers Club, proud union member, Illinois Horsemans' Association and avid Cardinal and Blues fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard E. and Alzada H., nee Billingsley, Butler. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Nancy, nee Smith, Butler of Waterloo, IL; children, Steven (Denise) Butler of Waterloo, IL, Deanna (David) Willett of St. Charles, MO; brother, Calvin "Andy" (Cindy) Butler of Collinsville, IL; 4 grandchildren, Patrick (Maria) Kelly, Dallas Butler, Brian Willett and Angelica Willett. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Helping Strays Animal Shelter - Columbia, IL. Funeral: Private services will be held at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL, with Rev. Andy Black officiating. Interment will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.
