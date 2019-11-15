Home

Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
Howard Kopcych
Howard Kopcych

Howard Kopcych Obituary
Howard R. Kopcych Howard Kopcych, age 75 of Collinsville, IL, born February 9, 1944 in Bridgewater, MA, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. Howard was a Collinsville High School graduate. He retired from McDonnell Douglas where he was a machinist punch press operator and served as the Union President of Lodge 837A for six years. From 1996 until 2006 he was an usher in Section 152 for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Bertha (nee Smith) Kopcych; and a brother, Robert Kopcych. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra L. (nee Johnson)Kopcych, whom he married February 5, 1966; a daughter, Theresa Ann (Brady)Fundis of Columbia, IL; three grandchildren: Anastasia L. Fundis, Cassandra J. Fundis and Conner E. Fundis; two brothers: Anthony (Shirley) Kopcych, Jr. and Peter Kopcych; two sisters: Genie Marie (David) Stonesifer and Nancy (Peter) Witherell; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 365, Collinsville Post 5691 or the and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences can be expressded to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Memorial visitation: will be 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at BarryWilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Memorial service: will be at 3pm with Father John Beveridge officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2019
