Howard Theis Howard Theis, 83, of Dongola passed away at 7:11 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home. He was born on October 8, 1935 in Balcom, Illinois to William and Mollie (Angel) Theis. He married Muriel Jean Ward on April 26, 1957 and she preceded him in death on February 5, 2007. Howard was the maintenance supervisor for Golden Dipt Company in Millstadt, Illinois for over 30 years. He also served as a volunteer fireman for the Millstadt Fire Department where he earned a 25 year badge. Howard loved fishing and playing cards. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He is survived by Son, Russell (Gaye) Theis of Crosby, TX, Daughter, Melanie (Rick) George of Dongola, Son, Randall (Debbie) Theis of Dongola, Daughter, Regina (Paul) Pritchett of Grand Chain and Son, Howard (Jennifer) Theis Jr. of Dongola; Grandchildren, Andrew, Tara, Dakota, Cristy, Casy, Robin, Brian and Kiley; 8 Great Grandchildren; Siblings, Emma, Gilbert, Raymond and Marie; Many other relatives and friends. Howard was preceded in death by his Parents; Wife, Muriel; Son, Michael Theis; Grandson, Daniel Muskoph; and 11 Siblings. Visitation: Will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola. Funeral: Services for Howard Richard Theis will be at 8:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Pete Vinson officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Illinois Honor Guard. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in American Legion Cemetery in Dongola. CRAIN FUNERAL HOME

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019