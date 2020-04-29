Hubert Butler
BUTLER - Bishop Dr. Hubert Alexander Butler, 93, of Centreville, IL. passed away April 22, 2020. Visitation service will be from 5-7pm Friday May 1, 2020 at Union Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2402 Tudor Avenue, E. St. Louis, IL. Funeral Service will be 12 noon Saturday, May 2, 2020, Union Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2402 Tudor Avenue, E. St. Louis, IL. Interment 9am Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangement by Teat Chapel Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Visitation
5:00 - 7:00 PM
Union Full Gospel Baptist Church
MAY
2
Funeral service
12:00 AM
Union Full Gospel Baptist Church
MAY
5
Interment
9:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
