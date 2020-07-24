Hubert Kalmer Hubert H. Kalmer, Jr, 74, of New Baden, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon. He was born January 26, 1946 in Belleville, the son of Hubert and Henrietta A., nee Rakers, Kalmer, Sr. Hubert is survived by his son, Kevin Kalmer of Clinton, IL; his grandchildren, Hayley, Allison, and Jakob Kalmer; his siblings, Ruth (Paul) Schauster, Ron (Debbie) Kalmer, Helen (Ron) Henken, Bruce (Debbie) Kalmer, Linda (Robert) Goff, and Janet (Leonard) Pollmann; and a sister-in-law, Mary Beth Kalmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Brian, Richard, and Allen Kalmer. Mr. Kalmer was a coal miner for Monterey Coal. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and an avid outdoorsman, but especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. All services will be private. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
