|
|
Hunter Scoville Hunter Scoville, 24, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Franciscan St. Francis Health in Indianapolis. He was born on August 3, 1995 to Marcia Noble-Scoville and John Scoville in Belleville, Illinois. Hunter attended Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. He graduated with honors from the Excel Center in 2016. Hunter enjoyed playing rugby and soccer. He attended Northview Church. Hunter loved working as a planner at Direct Connect Logistix, Inc. Hunter was actively involved in the LGBTQ community. Hunter lit up any room he entered and enjoyed making people laugh. Most of all, Hunter, loved his family and friends. In keeping with Hunter's loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so that others may live. He is survived by his loving mother, Marcia Noble-Scoville; father, John Scoville; sisters, McKenzie (Justin) Suiter and Sidney Scoville; grandparents, Sierrah Sue Noble and Jack (Mickey) Scoville; uncle, Lonnie (Juliana Chugg) Noble; aunts, Alicia Noble (companion, Kyle Parke) and Jackie (Jim) Hayden; nephew, Hudson; niece, Leighton Suiter; and his cousins, Nick, August, and Carly Noble, Laura and Harrison Chugg, Austin Parke, and Julia Hayden. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Noble. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Youth Group, 3733 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208 or https://indianayouthgroup.networkforgood.com/projects/81541-indiana-youth-group. Condolences may be left at www.randallroberts.com. Service: Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019