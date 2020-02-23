|
Ian Bequette Ian E. Bequette, age 35, of Belleville, IL, completed his time here on earth and was called home into eternal life on February 20, 2020 Ian was born on December 22, 1984 in Belleville, IL. He was the middle child born to Edward and Pamela. As a child, Ian used his mischievousness and love for pranks to bring light and laughter into the lives of his family. Ian's childhood days consisted of boating, camping and riding dirt bikes; many cherished memories that he held close to his heart. After graduating from Belleville West High School in 2003, Ian took classes at SWIC, while following his father's footsteps into the construction industry. Shortly thereafter, Ian ventured into the business world and owned a small company, IB Construction, for which he took great pride in. Ian had an incredible work ethic and eventually found his way to Dale Hindman Builders, where he was employed up until his diagnosis. He was meticulous, a perfectionist and took pride in being a skilled carpenter and genuinely loved his career. In recent years, Ian found his soulmate, Hannah Neumeyer. They began their beautiful relationship in February of 2017. They had two fur babies together, Frankie & Casey and enjoyed the simple things in life like: cooking together, spending time with family & friends and riding at his favorite track, Belleville Enduro Track (B.E.T), where Ian is a proud member. Ian's humble character strengthened as he fought courageously against this ugly disease cancer and yet his positive attitude never wavered. He had a heart, which fiercely loved his family, yet tenderly loved Hannah. Ian's character was a breathtaking image of what life is all about; his love of being an uncle, his devotion to his friends, compassion for others, and support for his family is incomparable. Ian's impeccable ability in delivering humor to any situation birthed so much life into his dark days; he frequently quoted movies, lyrics and rattled off witty one-liners that made us all laugh. We will forever miss him and his endearing ways. Ian wanted so desperately to be granted the gift of more time on this earth and fought a brave fight. Ian chose to live his 35 years in such a manner that his absence will leave behind an immense void in so many hearts. Although, a way in which we all can honor him is to be kind, selfless, forgiving and to love your family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ella May and Bob Johnson; his paternal grandparents, Albert and JoAnn Bequette; his uncle, Rodney Bequette and his cousin, Abbie Haudrich. Ian is survived by his fiancé, Hannah Neumeyer; his parents, Pamela M. (Michael) Neary, nee Ponder and Edward J. Bequette; his brother, Austin J. Bequette, Lindsey B.N. (Bill) Adams and Kandace (Eric) Ortiz; his nieces and nephews, Clayton and Lawson Adams, Layla, Connor and Caleb Bequette; special loved ones, Brent and Nancy Pieper, Barb Hermann and many precious cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Memorials may be made to the Family of Ian Bequette in care of Bill Adams. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor David Seaton officiating. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020