Ida M. GraggNovember 18, 2020Granite City, Illinois - Ida M. Gragg, 97, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 12:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born May 30, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was a loving omemaker and devout Catholic whom lived her life spreading the love of God to others. She was a devoted member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church where she was a member of The Ladies Sodality and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She volunteered with many church activities and cherished her days visiting and taking communion to those in the care centers. Ida enjoyed nature, taking walks, reading and writing and will be remembered for the love and special times she shared with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, David Gragg who passed away on December 26, 2003, her parents, Frieda and Leo Felhauer, a sister, Joan Laske and two brothers, Leo and Donald Felhauer. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Rich Gragg of Granite City, Kathi Nenninger of Granite City, Patty and George Jackson of Granite City, Susan and Jeff Zgonia of Granite City and Gary and Laura Gragg of St. Louis; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; a brother, Jim Felhauer; other extended family and many friends.A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Friday, November 20, 2020 with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and in her honor and memory, please visit those in care centers and the elderly. The family of Ida wishes to thank the staff of Stearns Nursing and Rehab for the years of loving care shown to their mother. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.