Ila McMillian Ila N. McMillian, nee Connor, 94, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, September 2, 1925 in Murphysboro, IL, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Liberty Village of Maryville , IL. Ila was a retired bookkeeper with Braun Automotive in East St. Louis. She was a member of Towerview Baptist Church in Belleville IL formerly Rosemont Baptist Church in East St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bob McMillian; parents, Norman and Bessie, nee Nausley, Connor; brother, Glenn Connor; brotherin-laws, Jack Lintner and Franklin Higgerson and a nephew, Kevin Connor. Surviving are her sons, Lindall and Donna McMillian of Hoyleton, IL, and Bobby and Debbie McMillian of Glen Carbon, IL; grandsons, Chris and Shay McMillian, stationed in Germany with the United States Army, Jeffrey and Shannon McMillian, Justin and Angela McMillian and Jarod and Krystal McMillian; great-grandchildren, Carter McMillian, Connor McMillian, Parker McMillian, Avery McMillian, Mackenzie McMillian, Emma McMillian and she was looking forward to a great-grandchild to be born in April 2020. sister-in-laws, Carole Connor, Norma Lintner and Rose Richardson; many nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Towerview Baptist Church or . Visitation: Visitation from 9:30 - 11:30 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service to be held at 11:30 am Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019