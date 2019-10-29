Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Interment
Following Services
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
St. Louis, IL
Ila McMillian


1925 - 2019
Ila McMillian Obituary
Ila McMillian Ila N. McMillian, nee Connor, 94, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, September 2, 1925 in Murphysboro, IL, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Liberty Village of Maryville , IL. Ila was a retired bookkeeper with Braun Automotive in East St. Louis. She was a member of Towerview Baptist Church in Belleville IL formerly Rosemont Baptist Church in East St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bob McMillian; parents, Norman and Bessie, nee Nausley, Connor; brother, Glenn Connor; brotherin-laws, Jack Lintner and Franklin Higgerson and a nephew, Kevin Connor. Surviving are her sons, Lindall and Donna McMillian of Hoyleton, IL, and Bobby and Debbie McMillian of Glen Carbon, IL; grandsons, Chris and Shay McMillian, stationed in Germany with the United States Army, Jeffrey and Shannon McMillian, Justin and Angela McMillian and Jarod and Krystal McMillian; great-grandchildren, Carter McMillian, Connor McMillian, Parker McMillian, Avery McMillian, Mackenzie McMillian, Emma McMillian and she was looking forward to a great-grandchild to be born in April 2020. sister-in-laws, Carole Connor, Norma Lintner and Rose Richardson; many nieces, nephews and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Towerview Baptist Church or . Visitation: Visitation from 9:30 - 11:30 am Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service to be held at 11:30 am Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019
