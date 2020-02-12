|
Imogene Nelson Imogene Mary Nelson, nee Hayden, 91, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, February 14, 1928 in Mayfield, KY, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Mary worked as a nurses aid for St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. Nelson; sons, Jay R. Nelson and Jack A. Nelson; parents, Joseph and Cornelia, nee Smith, Hayden; sister, Wilma Vitale; brother, Raymond Hayden. Surviving are her children, Jeanette C. Nelson, James E. Nelson, Jane Walker, John D. (Marcia) Nelson, Judy L. Nelson, Jefferie A. Nelson, Jody L. (Sandra) Nelson; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Signal Hill United Methodist Church. Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Arthur Francis officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020