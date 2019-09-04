Home

Imogene Patton Obituary
PATTON - Imogene Patton, age 92, of Granite City, IL, passed away September 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL. Imogene will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
