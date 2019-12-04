Home

Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Inez Mize


1929 - 2019
Inez Mize Inez J. Mize nee Jones, 90, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Inez was born February 24, 1929 in Manila, AR. She was a homemaker in her home that she shared with her husband and children. Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman and Inez Jones and husband, Carl Mize. Surviving are her children, Michael (Sheri) Mize and Linda L. Mize; grandchildren, Kelvin Mize, Brian (Becky) Mize, and Allyson Aabram; and great-grandchildren, Emma Mize, Ella Mize, Collin Holman, Eden Holman, and Autumn Aabram. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 333 Salem Place #165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Chaplain Ryan Harris officiating. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO 63125. Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO 63125.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
