Inez Ohlendorf Inez M. Ohlendorf, nee Hesse, 93, of Belleville, IL, born March 21, 1926, in Freeburg, IL, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Ohlendorf was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on the family farm, in her younger years, driving the tractor and pulling the hay wagon. She treasured time spent with her family and especially loved taking care of her grandchildren. She and her husband, Cordell, looked forward to Sunday outings with Fern & Jesse and Betty & Nelly. Inez loved shopping especially with dear friends Cora Jones and Alice Geoppo. She enjoyed baking her famous cream puffs and cooking her famous fried chicken. She was an excellent seamstress, often making her own dresses. She always enjoyed country music, especially songs by Charlie Pride. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Cordell G. Ohlendorf, whom she married on August 1, 1942, and who died on September 23, 1994; and her parents, Fred and Barbara Hesse. She is survived by four sons, Gary (Betty) Ohlendorf, Robert (Barbara) Ohlendorf, Dennis (Patricia) Ohlendorf and David Ohlendorf, all of Smithton, IL; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Roseanne) Sanders, Vicki Sanders, Patty (Paul) Jurkowski, Michael (Amanda) Ohlendorf, Kristen (Kristopher) Darr, Sarah (Brian) Foster, Amy (Matt) Jany, Allison (Nick) Klucker, Holly Ohlendorf and Abby Ohlendorf; 18 great-grandchildren, Becca, Lauren and Katrina Sanders, Jason Jones, Amber Foye, Nathan Jurkowski, Jaxon and Hudson Ohlendorf, Ean and Emmie Darr, Logan and Emma Foster, Hunter and Carter Jany, Addison, Zoe and Luke Klucker and Landon Ohlendorf; two great-greatgrandchildren, Alexis and Kayleigh; and a step-brother, John (Mary) Dietrich; The family would like to give special thanks to the staffs at Memorial Hospital 4 South, the Freeburg Care Center and Family Hospice for the wonderful care given to Inez. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice or to the Freeburg Care Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL, with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019