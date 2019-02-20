Home

Ira Ladyman Ira Ladyman Jr., 88 years of Dupo, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930, in Sugarloaf Township, IL. Ira was retired from Chrysler after 23 years. He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL, he was member of the Dupo American Legion post 485, and the former VFW post Dupo/Cahokia, IL., and he was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira J. and Viola, nee Schult, Ladyman, Sr, his three Brothers, Roy Ladyman, John Ladyman, and Robert Ladyman, and his sister, Joan Moll; Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joyce Norma Ladyman, nee Beckmann, his two sons, Mike (Karen) Ladyman of Montgomery, TX, and Tim (Donna) Ladyman of Dupo, IL., his daughter, Cindy (Bill) Harris of Dupo, IL., his two sisters, Jerri Kunkel of Dupo, IL. and Audrey Snellenberger of Dupo, IL., 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He is also survived by nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. Visitation: Will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., and an hour before the service Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL., with Pastor Todd Mushaney, officiating. Private interment will be in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Service: In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ Elevator Fund, 200 So. 3rd St., Dupo, IL, 62239 , Vitas Hospice 8 Executive Dr. Ste: 150, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com LEESMAN FUNERAL HOME IN DUPO, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
