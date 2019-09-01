Home

Irene C. Schmidt

Irene C. Schmidt Obituary
SCHMIDT - Irene C. Schmidt, nee Friederich, 97, of Belleville, IL, died Thursday, August 29, 2019. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
