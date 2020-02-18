|
|
Irene Marie Haas Irene Marie Haas, nee Frierdich, age 73, of Shiloh, IL, born on September 25, 1946 in Belleville, IL, died on February 15, 2020. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemens and Florine, nee Schroeder, Frierdich. Irene is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Larry Haas; her sons Scott ( Adrienne) Haas, Mark Haas, Wayne (Kendra) Haas; grandchildren Alyssa (Josh) Walters, Genna and Ella Haas, Ethan, Jacob and Caleb Haas, Dylan and Alyssa Terry; sister Marilyn ( Mike) Kennedy; nephews Chris and Sean Kennedy and family. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Visitation: will be on Thursday, February, 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 PM at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights. IL Service: Memorial service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020