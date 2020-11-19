1/1
Irene Jesse Groves
1922 - 2020
Irene Jesse Groves
November 16, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Irene Jesse Groves, 98, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:42 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born November 6, 1922 in Granite City, a daughter of the late James and Rosa Nagy. She was a loving homemaker who cherished tending to her family and home. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold O. Groves; a sister, Helen Doroghazi and three brothers, James, Andy and Louie Nagy. She is survived by a son, Harold Groves of Collinsville; a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Larry Dillard of Granite City; three grandchildren and spouses, Megan Groves, Vanessa and Damon Mellinger and Jason and Kelly Dillard; three great grandchildren, Shelby Mellinger, Damon Mellinger Jr. and Colton Dillard; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or as Masses. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
