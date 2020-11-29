Irene P. San Souci
October 20, 1924 - November 25, 2020
Granite City , Illinois - Irene P. San Souci, 96, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Granite Nursing and Rehab in Granite City. She was born October 20, 1924 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Marcello Martinez and the late Jessie Castello. She married Thomas F. San Souci on May 10, 1953 in Piggott, Arkansas and he passed away on January 31, 2005. Irene was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and enjoyed her days of gardening, working with ceramics and painting. She loved to shop and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son, Philip Alvarado of Granite City; a brother, Norman Martinez of Granite City; two sisters, Jennie Alvarado of Granite City and Theresa Kannady of St. Peters, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings, Alfred Castello, Anthony Castello, Mary Castello, Joseph Martinez, Michael Martinez and Larry Martinez.
In celebration of her life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, December 7, 2020 with Father Stephen Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com