Irene Schmidt Irene C. Schmidt, nee Friederich, 97, of Belleville, IL, born May 23, 1922, in New Memphis, IL, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Schmidt worked for Drug Package, Inc. before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Evarist "Red" J. Schmidt; whom she married on May 5, 1956, and who died on February 17, 2002; her parents, Otto B. and Clara M., nee Hoffarth, Friederich; three sisters, Stella Friederich, Edna Friederich, Verena Friederich; and two brothers, Alvin Friederich and Raymond Friederich. Surviving are a sister, Orene Sudheimer; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made in the form of masses. C ondolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Christopher Anyanwu officiating. Burial will be at the Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 3, 2019