Iris Irene Hight Iris Irene Hight, nee Garrott, 86, of Millstadt, IL, passed away suddenly at her home on May 10, 2019, in Millstadt, IL She was born April 24, 1933, in Union County, IL, the daughter of Lester and Maude (Ury) Garrott. She was a graduate of SIU Carbondale and was employed by the University of Illinois in the Illinois extension service until she started a family and became a homemaker her remaining years. She married Harley D. Hight on May 25, 1957 at the Big Creek Baptist Church south of Anna, IL. She was a member of this church at a young age and is presently a member of Westview Baptist Church in Swansea, IL. Along with her husband, she is survived by her son David Hight of Dayton, OH; sisters-in-laws Helen Miller and Joyce Fuiten; and brother-in-law Larry (Rosemary) Hight. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Orrin (Colleen) Garrott and brother Carl Garrott - a casualty of WWII. Iris was a cheerful and loving person who enjoyed being around other people and having family get-togethers, as she liked to cook. She also was a beloved Sunday school teacher, active in church, and did volunteer work. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: or Millstadt Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Visitation: 11 AM to 1 PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home Funeral: 1 PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL Greg Sutter officiating. Interment at Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt Arrangments handled by Quernheim Funeral Home

