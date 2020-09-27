1/1
Iris Ruth Ora Ulch
Iris Ruth Ora Ulch Iris Ruth Ora Ulch, nee Valentine, 79, of Millstadt, Illinois, passed away on September 18, 2020. Iris was born on September 1, 1941 to Melvin and Mary, nee Coggins, Valentine in East St. Louis, Illinois. Iris grew up in Fairview Heights, IL and moved to Belleville, IL where she raised a family. Iris had a wonderful sense of humor; she enjoyed reading, bowling, playing bingo and playing cards. In 2002, she followed her dream and moved to Florida where she enjoyed the warm sunshine, met many new friends and sharpened her card playing skills, thus maybe not so happy new friends. Iris was a loving Mother, a loving Grandmother and a dear friend to many. She will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. We pray that God will hold you in his hand and comfort you with his Love! Preceding Iris in death are her: parents, Melvin and Mary, nee Coggins, Valentine; husband, Jerry Ulch Jr.; and children, Ginger Ulch, and Jerry Ulch III; sister, Mary Erwin. Left to remember Iris are her: step-sister, Connie (David) Shumay; children, Elizabeth (Jeff) Otto, and Alice (Michael Erwin) Ulch; grandchildren, Christina (Chris) Collins, Nicole Schieffer, Mary Smith, Alex Tripp, and Brenden Kirkpatrick; great-grandchildren, Alexis Collins and Kellan Collins; and other cherished family members and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Belleville Humane Society Arrangements for a private service are being handled by Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
6182333110
