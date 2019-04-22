Irma Kehrer Irma C. Kehrer, nee Helmholt, 97, of Belleville, IL, born September 21, 1921, in Belleville, IL died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Kehrer was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and belonged to the Ladies Sodality at the church. Irma was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Sylvester J. Kehrer, whom she married on January 15, 1941, and who died on June 1, 1988; her parents, Albert C. and Bertha, nee Franz, Helmholt; one brother, Albert C. Helmholt Jr.; and three sisters, Bernice Williams, Myrtle E. Gladson, and Alberta M. Eggemann. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary