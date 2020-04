KUHN - Irma J. (Scott) Kuhn passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab. She was born on September 14, 1944. Services will be private. Celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements handled by Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home

