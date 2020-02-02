|
|
Isabel Anderson Isabel M. Anderson, 89 of Granite City passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Isabel was born on March 24, 1930 in Charleston, Missouri; the daughter of the late William and Lou (Scheffer) Hart. Isabel was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and a homemaker and mom who loved to take care of her family. In her free time Isabel enjoyed her days of traveling with her husband when he served in the United States Army and was always ready to cheer for the St. Louis Cardinals. Isabel will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together. Isabel is survived by and will be missed by her husband: Robert E. Anderson, whom she married on January 15, 1952; her children, Charles E. and Kathy Anderson of Troy, IL, Donald and Sue Anderson of Worden, IL, Lisa and Mark Janco of Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Ian Anderson, Caitlin Anderson, Eric Adams, Jonathon Gancheff, Travis Janco, Lindsey Janco. In addition to her parents, Isabel was preceded in death by her daughter; Sheila M. Gancheff; and her 12 brothers and sisters. Memorial donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church. Service: Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Isabel's life, funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020