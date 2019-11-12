|
Isabel Hangsleben Isabel H. Hangsleben, 91, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 5th 2019 at her home at The Colonnade Senior Living. She was born January 2 nd , 1928 in Tucson, Arizona to Nicanor and Martha (Alvillar) Martinez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold W. Hangsleben, granddaughter Renee Adams of Arizona, all of her eleven siblings and many of her Hangsleben family members. Isabel is survived by her children, Marie E. (Victor) Dancel of Phoenix, Arizona, David H. (Kimmarie) Hangsleben of Gurley, Alabama, John W. (Jeanne) Hangsleben of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Paul R. (Denise) Hangsleben of Orlando, Florida, her brother in law Manuel Ceja of California, and sister in laws Bertha Martinez of California, Marlene Kabureck and Blanche Scheibel of Illinois. She is further survived by seven grandchildren Vincent Dancel of Avondale AZ, Sarah ( Bryan) Connell, Ben (Jayna) Hangsleben and Thomas (Charity) Hangsleben all of Alabama, Samantha Hangsleben of Glen Carbon IL, and Eric (Laura) Simon and Daniel (Courtney) Simon of Missouri. She also has 12 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Belle retired from a position with the General Services Administration in 1994, where she made many lifelong friends including Jane Knowles. Belle was always involved in her children's activities while they were in school. Including running the "Mom Taxi". The children's friends always knew there would be a safe place and a listening ear in her home. Belle enjoyed Cardinal baseball, reading, crafting especially knitting and crocheting. She made Christmas stockings for everyone in the family including the pets. She also liked to travel and was able to enjoy several cruises and make a trip to Germany during her life. Belle suffered a health crisis two years ago and lost most of her sight. The staff and her friends at the Colonnade watched over her and did their best to help her continue to lead a full life. Near the end of her life, Heartland Hospice took excellent care of her. The family will be ever grateful for the love and care given go their mother by both The Colonnade staff and Heartland Hospice nurses and aides. In Lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Mind's Eye Radio or to Heartland Hospice. Visitation: will be Thursday, November 14th, 2019 from 4-8pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral: will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. An additional Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019