Isabelle Vogel
1922 - 2020
September 27, 1922 - November 29, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Isabelle E. Vogel , nee Thornburg, 98, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, September 27, 1922, in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, Il.
Isabelle was a retired Insurance Underwriter for New Amsterdam Insurance. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church-Belleville. Member of CT Chapter PEO, Highlanders, and Quilter of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vogel; parents, Clifton and Lillian, nee McFarland, Thornburg; brother, William Thornburg, M.D.; and sister, Virginia Carroll.
Surviving are her sons, Thomas J. (Marlene) Vogel of West Chester, PA, and William C. (Joan) Vogel of Belleville, IL; 6 grandchildren, Patrick (Kristin) Jaskson, Valerie (Jeremy) Ross, Greg (Lisa) Vogel, Kym (Steven) Doll, Katherine (Dan) Healey, and Michael (Jessica) Vogel; 12 great grandchildren, Connor and Riley Jaskson, Isabelle and Tristen Ross, Bode and Reed Vogel, Ian, Cameron and Adam Doll, Madelyn and Wyatt Healey, and August Vogel.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the First United Presbyterian Church, Sycamore Village Memory Care, Swansea or Vitas Hospice, Fairview Heights, IL.
Services: Due to Covid restrictions, private family services with interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
