Ivan Herring
1953 - 2020
Ivan Herring
August 11, 1953 - October 12, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Ivan Lee Herring, 67, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at home.
Ivan was born August 11, 1953 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana to Ivan Melvin and Zennie (Goldman) Herring. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Carroll.
Ivan is survived by his brother, John (Kim) Herring of Troy, IL; nieces and nephew, Lissa, Leigh Anne, Kris and Jennae; great-nieces and nephews, Colin, Kivrin, Travis and Emma; brother-in-law, Dennis Staley; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ivan proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed both in Mississippi and Germany. He specialized in cartography throughout his military service, which he later applied alongside his skills in computer programming. He was a collector of many things, creating intricate model railroad scenes and RC cars and helicopters. He was a talented artist and enjoyed painting immense colorful canvases. Ivan cared for his family deeply and will be missed by all who loved him.
Memorial donations in Ivan's memory may be made to Partners for Pets, where Ivan enjoyed volunteering or to Meadow Heights Baptist Church, where he attended in Collinsville.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will celebrate Ivan's life privately. Inurnment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. The family has entrusted Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens with arrangements.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
