Ivan Thornton

THORNTON - Ivan "Earl" Thornton, 86, of Carlyle, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at 1 pm, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn MemoryGardens in Bethalto. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.



