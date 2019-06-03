J. Marion Hott J. Marion Hott, age 77 of Maryville, IL, born August 14, 1941 in Brownstown, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. He was a retired construction laborer and later worked for Unit Step in Collinsville, IL. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, enjoyed boating and loved stock car and Nascar racing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Arlene (nee Blankenship) Hott; and a sister, Phyllis Karrer. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deanna (nee Welle) Hott, whom he married May 6, 1967; two sons: Mark (Linda) Lankford of Staunton, IL and Michael (Dianna) Lankford of Troy, IL; a daughter, Cindy (Mike) Holcomb of House Springs, MO; 13 grandchildren: Denise Ucinski, Jason, Scott and Jennifer Lankford, Brendon (Chelsea) Bracht, Erika Jakich, Nicholas Holshouser, Jake Holcomb, John and Brenden Lankford, Kenneth, Timothy and Lauren Abrahamson; 12 great-grandchildren: Cy, Juda, Vivian, Kirk, Kayla, Mariska, Bella, Lucas, Esther, Liam, Dominic and Bennett; a sister, Frances Kassing of Caseyville, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or St. John UCC Music Fund and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences Barrywilsonfuneralhome.com Visitation: Memorial visitation will be 3pm to 7pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Sevice: Graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, IL with Bishop Phillip Lichtenwalter officiating.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 3, 2019