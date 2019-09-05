Home

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
(314) 832-7770
Jack Brown Obituary
Jack Brown Jack Charles Brown, 84, of Belleville passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence. He was a beloved husband of Marie Claire, dear father of Betty Heidenfelder and Michael Brown, and a dear grandfather to Barret, Natalie, and Brenden Heidenfelder. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com. Service: A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Winstanley Baptist Church 9471 IL-161 Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
