Jack Bruce Haydon Jack Haydon, 83, died at 7:57pm, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at home. Mr. Haydon was born January 20, 1936 in Hannibal, MO to Rufus L. Haydon and Josephine I. (Grace) Haydon. Jack was the Owner of Reese Construction, Company. He was Organizing Director of West Pointe Bank and Trust, past President of the Illinois Asphalt Pavement Association, past President of Southern Illinois Builders Association, owner of Haydon Construction, and Co-owner of Gateway Towing Company. Jack was the Resident Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation on the Poplar Street Bridge, and the Chain of Rocks Canal and River Bridges. The highlight of his career was the paving of the oval track at the Gateway International Raceway. He was a member of St. Clair Country Club. An avid golfer, he was proud to be a member of the Hole-In-One Club. He was inducted into the Palmyra High School Academic Hall of Fame. He was also a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his three brothers; Charles Richard "Dick" Haydon, Daniel R. Haydon and Joseph Haydon; and two sisters; Mary Virginia Engelhart and Doris Grace Haydon. Surviving include his wife, Janice F. (Hanson) Haydon of Fairview Heights, IL; one daughter, Karen C. Pemberton (and son-in-law Jay), Palmyra, MO; one son, Roger N. Haydon, San Antonio, TX; one granddaughter, Shelby J. Hammond, Palmyra, MO; one grandson, Lane J. Hammond, Palmyra, MO and three nieces, Pamela Jaworowski, Carole Sand, and Carolyn Windsor; three nephews, Bryce Engelhart, Robert Engelhart and Kinneth Haydon. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Southern Illinois or St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Visitation: 2:00pm - 6:00pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois and from 10:00am -11:00am at St. Matthew United Methodist church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: will be held at 11:00am, Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, with Larry Patton officiating. Private Family Entombment. KURRUS FUNERAL HOME

