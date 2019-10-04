|
Jack Burgess Jr. Jack L. Burgess, Jr., age 61, of Caseyville, IL, formerly of St. Louis, MO, born on July 1, 1958 in East St. Louis, IL, died on October 2, 2019 at John Cochran VA Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Jack was a United States Marie Corps Veteran and retired as a salesman for United Fruit and Produce, St. Louis, MO. He was an outdoorsman that loved fishing, camping, floating, gardening and especially tinkering on cars and small engines. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack L. Burgess, Sr. Jack is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Burgess, nee Moore, of Caseyville, IL; his brother, Jimmy D. (Katrina) Burgess of Oceanside, CA; his sister, Cynthia A. (John) Beam of Caseyville, IL; his nieces and nephews, Stacy Marie, Crystal Dawn and Dean Gordon Lee Burgess, Amanda Dedmon and her son, Kurt Brennon Mueller; many aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to Backstoppers. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Charlie McGee officiating. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019