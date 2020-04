GARRETT - Jack D. Garrett passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home in Godfrey, IL. He was born December 26, 1934 in Marshall Town, IA. A private funeral service will be Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. Burial will follow at Valhalla Cemetery in Godfrey, IL. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.

Would you like to Send Flowers